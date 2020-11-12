Justin Theodore Nault
Lansing - Justin Theodore Nault was born in Lansing, Michigan on June 6, 1982 to Deb and Steve Nault. He died on November 1, 2020 after only a six day bout with an extremely rare and aggressive form of leukemia. He was 38 years old.
Justin was a graduate of the East Lansing High School class of 2000, and attended college in Michigan, New York, San Francisco, Maryland, and Columbia College in Chicago. Justin was a lifelong learner with interest in Classics, History, and Religion.
At the time of his death, he was living and working in the Washington, D.C. area, where he had lived since 2012. He was an active and loving father to his two children, Gunnar, 6, and Genevieve, 3.
In addition to his two children and their mother, Justin is survived by a close knit family and group of childhood friends, as well as a large community of extended family, friends, acquaintances, colleagues, and teammates across the country. Justin's ability to make and maintain friends means that his death is felt acutely in Los Angeles, Lexington, San Francisco, DC, Chicago, New York, Boston, Denver, and throughout his home state of Michigan.
Those who knew him best say Justin was the linchpin in his relationships and friendships, always available to support his loved ones, and be available in whatever way was needed, whether it be a phone call, a visit, or assistance in some activity. He would always go, always would, always willing, always available. Justin was at his happiest spending time with those he loved most, sharing stories or jokes, cheering on his favorite sports teams, and engaging in constant debates and conversations about both the trivial and important facets of life.
Justin's capacity for empathy was endless. He was a white man who acknowledged the history of problematic privilege and reviled supremacy. He was a feminist who valued not only the wonderful women in his family but the heroic efforts of women across the world. He gave his children a front row seat to some of the most important protest events in the history of our country and that experience of engagement will take root in their hearts and minds forever. May we remember and honor his activist spirit by continuing to fight for progress, and a better future for his children and their generation.
Justin's family and friends hope to safely celebrate his life together during the summer of 2021 back in Michigan. For those wishing to contribute, donations can be made to his children's educational fund at ugift529.com
, with the following codes: Gunnar: 383-52Q and Evie: 273-94H
In a note of goodbye Justin once wrote to a friend, "I'll maybe hope just a little that no matter how well it goes, or how happy you seem, you'll always feel like something's missing." For those of us who knew and loved Justin, something will indeed always be missing.