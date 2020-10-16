1/1
Karen Elizabeth Gardner
1957 - 2020
Karen Elizabeth Gardner

Lansing -

Age 63, our loving wife, mom, nama, sister, and aunt passed away on October 14, 2020. Born July 22, 1957 in Lansing, she graduated from Harry Hill High School, L.C.C., and from M.S.U. with her Bachelor's degree. She retired after 24 years as a medical transcriptionist at Sparrow Hospital. She loved traveling in northern Michigan especially the Mackinaw area, supporting the Detroit Tigers, and playing board games. Most of all, she loved her family! She loved planning and decorating for the holidays with her family. Surviving are husband of 44 years, Daniel D. Gardner; 2 sons, Robert W. "Bob" Gardner and Scott D. (Elizabeth) Gardner; her beloved granddaughter, Emmalee G. Gardner; 2 brothers, Robert R. Wheelock, and Thomas J. (Susan) Wheelock; nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Joan & Robert Wheelock. Visitation is from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday with services 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 21, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Pastor James Robinson officiating. Interment Deepdale Memorial Park. Contribution may be made to the American Cancer Society. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
