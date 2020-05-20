Karen Irish
Grand Ledge - Karen Sue Irish, age 76, of Grand Ledge, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1943 in Lansing to the late Clarence and Virginia Gates. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Johnson.
Karen was a graduate of Michigan State University with a BS Degree in Elementary Education. She taught for several years at Atwood Elementary in the Lansing School District. She later worked for the Michigan National Guard where she met the love of her life and best friend, Merton (Mert) Irish. She also worked many years for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority from which she retired.
Karen loved to travel the country with Mert in their RV until he succumbed to cancer in 1995. Karen was a modern-day Florence Nightingale, acting as a devoted caregiver to her husband during his long and difficult battle with cancer. She devoted the later years of her life to caring for her elderly mother and father. Karen was a very kind, generous and warmhearted individual who will forever be remembered for her big hugs and warm smile.
Karen will be sadly missed by her son, Todd (Brenda) Gardner, her step-daughter, Laura Groll, and her beloved granddaughters, Madison Gardner, Emily Groll and Anna (Chris) Hewitt.
Private services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Michigan, 401 S. Washington Avenue, Ste. 104, Lansing, MI 48933. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Grand Ledge - Karen Sue Irish, age 76, of Grand Ledge, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1943 in Lansing to the late Clarence and Virginia Gates. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Johnson.
Karen was a graduate of Michigan State University with a BS Degree in Elementary Education. She taught for several years at Atwood Elementary in the Lansing School District. She later worked for the Michigan National Guard where she met the love of her life and best friend, Merton (Mert) Irish. She also worked many years for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority from which she retired.
Karen loved to travel the country with Mert in their RV until he succumbed to cancer in 1995. Karen was a modern-day Florence Nightingale, acting as a devoted caregiver to her husband during his long and difficult battle with cancer. She devoted the later years of her life to caring for her elderly mother and father. Karen was a very kind, generous and warmhearted individual who will forever be remembered for her big hugs and warm smile.
Karen will be sadly missed by her son, Todd (Brenda) Gardner, her step-daughter, Laura Groll, and her beloved granddaughters, Madison Gardner, Emily Groll and Anna (Chris) Hewitt.
Private services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Michigan, 401 S. Washington Avenue, Ste. 104, Lansing, MI 48933. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.