Karen Lindell McCardel
Haslett - Karen (Lindell) McCardel, age 79 of Haslett, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 with her loved ones by her side. She was born on August 18, 1941 in Lansing, MI, to Vera and Arthur Lindell. She was a graduate of East Lansing High School in 1959 and received her BA in Education from Michigan State University in 1973. Her gift was teaching, and she taught the majority of her career at Meridian High School in Haslett, MI. Her passions in life were her family, her students, and her love for Michigan State Spartans Football and Basketball. She was preceded in death by her parents Art and Vera, brother, Ron, brother-in-law Thomas Beach, and niece, Cindy (Lindell) Nordberg. She is survived by her sister Barb (Lindell) Beach; children Mark McCardel, Michael McCardel, and Janna (Zhang) McCardel; grandchildren Rye (Yu) McCardel, Miranda McCardel, and Landon McCardel; nieces Kierstin (Beach) Meis and Norma (Lorence) Beach; and nephews Jeff Beach and Kurt Meis. Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 955 Alton Rd., East Lansing, Monday 11 a.m. Visitation before Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Lansing. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com