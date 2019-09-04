|
Karen M. Messmer
Maple Rapids - Karen M. Messmer died as a result of an automobile accident Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born May 24, 1946 in Essex Township, Clinton County, MI the daughter of Lloyd and Beverly (Blemaster) Baker. Karen was active in several groups and community activities. She was a member of the Eureka Christian Church where she was currently serving as secretary/treasurer for the church. Karen was a member of Truth Rebekah Lodge # 157 where she currently was serving as Grand Treasurer of Michigan plus was the Co-Advisor of Lamplighters United Youth Groups and was also Past Assembly President. She retired from General Motors in 2005 with 38 years of service. After her retirement from GM she became an ordained minister and was currently working on her Masters Degree in Theology. She along with her husband owned and operated Ivy Ridge Tax and Accounting. Surviving are her husband, Terry; children, Terry Jr. of Nashville, TN, Casandra (Ed) Starback of Dexter, MI, Traci (Scott) Klisch of Kentwood; grandchildren, Amara and Nolan Klisch and Isak and Zakary Starback; three sisters-in-law, Charyl Turner, Linda (Tom) Dobbrastine and Jannine (John) Singer. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Tom Turner. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Eureka Christian Church 2619 Maple Rapids Rd. Eureka, MI with Pastor Keith Whipple officiating. Interment will follow at Sowle Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-8 PM on Friday, September 6 at Eureka Christian Church. A Rebekah service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to Rebekah Assembly at 405 Walnut Drive, South Lyon, MI 48178. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 4, 2019