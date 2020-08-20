Karen Maleitzke



Mason - Karen G. Maleitzke, 72, of Mason, Michigan passed away on Monday August 17, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1948 in Lansing, the only child of Carl W. Maleitzke and Marilyn E. Maleitzke.



She graduated from Michigan State University and was a software engineer for the State of Michigan, one of the few women engineers. She was also a florist, and an incredible artist. She loved genealogy, painting, watching old movies, traveling, walking the beaches of the Great Lakes looking for rocks and spending time with her grandkids. She loved her family, friends and dogs fiercely. She was a wonderful mom and grandma.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tori and Patrick of Chicago, Illinois; daughter, Jodi of Tampa, Florida; son Michael, of Mason, Michigan; and three grandchildren, Jackson, Oliver and Piper.



No services will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of her life in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Capitol Area Human Society.









