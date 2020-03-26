|
Karen S. Bedell
St. Johns - Karen S. Bedell died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born April 7, 1948 in St. Johns the daughter of Norman and Barbara (Green) Moinet. Karen was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1966 and continued her education at Lansing Business University. She was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Johns and enjoyed quilting. On August 12, 1967 she married Theodore "Ted" Bedell Sr. and he survives her. Also surviving are two daughters, Kimberly (Mike) McCurley and Rebecca (Greg) Bemis; one son, Ted (Sonia) Bedell Jr.; nine grandchildren; four brothers, Norman (Sharon) Moinet, Michael (Brenda) Moinet, Robert (Leanette) Moinet, and James (Elaina) Moinet and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services will be held and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020