Karen Spencer Charlie
1941 - 2020
Karen Spencer Charlie

Lansing, MI - Karen Spencer Charlie (Fabiano) went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 10, 1941 and was a lifelong Lansing Resident. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Elaine Fabiano and brothers, Vic Fabiano and Jeff Fabiano. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Joe Charlie; children, Joe M. Charlie, Vic (Amy) Charlie, Lisa (Rick) Stafford; granddaughter, Kendall Stafford; siblings, Joe (Carol) Fabiano, Joan Fabiano and Steve Fabiano as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Karen graduated from Lansing Community College with an Associate's Degree. She loved helping others and worked for years at Peckham, Inc. as a job coach for people with various physical, cognitive or other challenges. Karen retired from Ingham Intermediate School District and worked for many years at Capital Area Michigan Works where wonderful friendships and memories were made. She enjoyed learning and obtained a Global Career Development Facilitator Certification and also a Human Services - Board Certified Practitioner Certification. Karen specialized in Career Services which included helping people with their resumes and perfecting their interview skills. She went above and beyond to assist people in finding their dream careers. Karen also established amazing relationships with many area employers to assist them in finding qualified candidates to fill their positions. After retiring, Karen enjoyed volunteering at Sparrow Hospital Cancer Center, St. Casimir Church and was also a Eucharistic Minister. Karen loved being a "Nana", shopping, yoga and spending time with family and friends. She loved to cook for her family and was known for her fabulous spaghetti and meatballs. Karen was known throughout the area for her outgoing personality, smile and willingness to strike up a conversation with anyone. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. We would like to thank the wonderful nurses, caregivers and staff at Sparrow Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.

The family may receive friends and relatives at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.palmerbush.com

Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to the Ingham County Animal Shelter Outreach Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Karen.

The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel.








Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Lansing Chapel
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 29, 2020
Mrs. Charlie was a neighborhood Mom. I remember her well.
Very sorry for your loss.
Dee-Dee (Garcia) Webb
Dee Dee Webb
Neighbor
July 28, 2020
We will miss Karen. She was a wonderful neighbor.
Our condolences Joe and to your family.
Philip and Leslie Mitchell
Neighbor
July 28, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to the Charlie family and all who loved Karen. She was a sweet, wonderful, life-giving friend. She will be missed. I met Karen when she worked with Penny Swiger and Elayne Schroeder in the late 1980's. There hasn't been a time when Karen didn't speak to me. She has always been a light in my life. I looked forward to our conversations since she gave you her undivided attention. She always talked about her family with love in her heart. Her granddaughter, Kendall, is/was her pure light of love and joy. May she rest in peace in the arms of the Lord. I will miss her.
Marci Braman
Friend
July 28, 2020
Our sympathies to the Charlie family. We were privileged to know Karen, she was such a wonderful and joyful lady. She was proud of her family and a dear friend to many. Karen always had a smile and we loved the stories she would tell, such a great sense of humor. Karen joined us a few years ago for a ladies night out dinner, what a treat to be able to spend time with her that evening.

She will be deeply missed,

Love, the Ayotte’s
Lisa Ayotte
Friend
