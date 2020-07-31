Karen Spencer Charlie
Lansing, MI - Karen Spencer Charlie (Fabiano) went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 10, 1941 and was a lifelong Lansing Resident. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Elaine Fabiano and brothers, Vic Fabiano and Jeff Fabiano. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Joe Charlie; children, Joe M. Charlie, Vic (Amy) Charlie, Lisa (Rick) Stafford; granddaughter, Kendall Stafford; siblings, Joe (Carol) Fabiano, Joan Fabiano and Steve Fabiano as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Karen graduated from Lansing Community College with an Associate's Degree. She loved helping others and worked for years at Peckham, Inc. as a job coach for people with various physical, cognitive or other challenges. Karen retired from Ingham Intermediate School District and worked for many years at Capital Area Michigan Works where wonderful friendships and memories were made. She enjoyed learning and obtained a Global Career Development Facilitator Certification and also a Human Services - Board Certified Practitioner Certification. Karen specialized in Career Services which included helping people with their resumes and perfecting their interview skills. She went above and beyond to assist people in finding their dream careers. Karen also established amazing relationships with many area employers to assist them in finding qualified candidates to fill their positions. After retiring, Karen enjoyed volunteering at Sparrow Hospital Cancer Center, St. Casimir Church and was also a Eucharistic Minister. Karen loved being a "Nana", shopping, yoga and spending time with family and friends. She loved to cook for her family and was known for her fabulous spaghetti and meatballs. Karen was known throughout the area for her outgoing personality, smile and willingness to strike up a conversation with anyone. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. We would like to thank the wonderful nurses, caregivers and staff at Sparrow Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.
