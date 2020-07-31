My heartfelt sympathies to the Charlie family and all who loved Karen. She was a sweet, wonderful, life-giving friend. She will be missed. I met Karen when she worked with Penny Swiger and Elayne Schroeder in the late 1980's. There hasn't been a time when Karen didn't speak to me. She has always been a light in my life. I looked forward to our conversations since she gave you her undivided attention. She always talked about her family with love in her heart. Her granddaughter, Kendall, is/was her pure light of love and joy. May she rest in peace in the arms of the Lord. I will miss her.

Marci Braman

Friend