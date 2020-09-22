1/1
Karl Lothschutz
1937 - 2020
Grand Ledge - Karl A. Lothschutz of Grand Ledge passed away peacefully September 20, 2020. Karl was born October 16, 1937 in Marne, Michigan to the late Arthur and Mille (McClure) Lothschutz. He graduated from Berlin High School in Marne, Michigan. Karl started his career early in the insurance field. The career choice matched his outgoing social personality and love of people. He worked in Grand Rapids, Kentucky and Okemos culminating in the purchase of the Doty Agency in Grand Ledge in 1977. Karl expanded his insurance business to Lathrup Village and built a large clientele of friends in Northern Michigan where he also ventured into the bar/restaurant business, owning the Rainbow Bar in East Jordan for several years. Throughout his career Karl also owned several rental properties in the Lansing area. Karl's commitment and love for his businesses and Grand Ledge was evident in how he served others and gave back to the community. After retirement, Karl transitioned the insurance business to his daughters Darlene and Amy and they continue to build on the foundation and legacy of the business formed by their father. He was a member and Past President of the Grand Ledge Rotary Club and enjoyed spending time at his homes in both Florida and Northern Michigan. Karl loved music and looked forward to playing his guitar with the River City Boys Band, and at many community events. He was a devout country music aficionado and could recite song artist and title of most any classic country music song. Karl was an avid and competitive golfer, bringing home many trophies. He greatly enjoyed the challenge and gathering with friends and family on his favorite Michigan golf courses. He especially loved to spend time with his family and had a special place in his heart for his wonderful grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Sherry Lothschutz, Michael (Amy), Darlene (Eric) Lothschutz-Hafner and Amy Joslin; grandchildren, Julia (Keith) Przybyla-Kuchek, Jacob Przybyla, Kylie Lothschutz, Karah, JP, Isaac, McKenna, Adam and Ava. Karl was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Mohnke-Lothschutz and brother, Lyle Lothschutz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by Father James Eisele. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8:00 pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and Saturday at the church from 10-11:00am. Please come prepared as masks are required at the visitations and mass. Memorial contributions in Karl's name may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






Published in Grand Ledge Independent from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
SEP
26
Committal
Mt. Rest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
