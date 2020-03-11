Services
Arthur-Day Funeral Home - Michigan Center
820 Fifth Street
Michigan Center, MI 49254
(517) 764-3211
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:30 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Parish
Karlotta Bernice Kilian Obituary
Karlotta Bernice Kilian

Michigan Center - Age 67, of Michigan Center, passed away March 6. 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She is survived by her husband of 20 years; Michael J. Kilian, brothers; John (Betty) Thompson of Florida, Michael (Vicki) Thompson of Arizona and sister; Kathleen (Kevin) Thompson of Lansing, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Vern B. and Zella B. (maiden-Timko) Thompson. Karlotta was a clerk at the Dart Corporation, she loved ballroom dancing, gardening, golf and bowling. She enjoyed life. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish where services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 am with Father Satheesh Alphonse SdC officiating. Interment St. Johns Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:30 pm. Contributions in her memory are directed to the American Kidney Foundation or the Mayo Clinic. Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, 820 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI 49254.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
