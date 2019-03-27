|
|
Karolynn Key
Holt - Karolynn (Buxton) Key passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 78 following a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born November 7, 1940 in Lansing, MI. to parents Vere and Mae Buxton. Karolynn was a RN who retired in 2005 after 44 years of nursing. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Michele. She is survived by her husband Rudy and 3 children, Blake (Lynda), Christopher and Keeley (Rue) along with 3 grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at 11 AM with visitation 1 hour prior on Monday April 1, 2019 at Trinity Church (3355 Dunckel Rd. Lansing). In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019