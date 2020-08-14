Katherine "Kay" Hufnagel



Fowler - Katherine "Kay" Hufnagel passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 81. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. Kay was born in Fowler, February 23, 1939, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine (Zimmerman) Koenigsknecht. She graduated from Fowler High School in 1957 and was class valedictorian. Kay was a lifelong, committed member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler where she was a past president of the Christian Mothers and member of the Most Holy Trinity Educational Trust. She had a strong devotion to prayer and to her Catholic faith, the source of the immense love that she willingly and selflessly shared. Kay was a great cook and baker. She took great joy in her fantastic family dinners, holiday gatherings, and the activities of her children and grandchildren. She was an exquisite quilter and loved making quilts for family members and the community. The friendship of her neighbors, TOPS members, and Halls Lake friends meant a great deal to her. Kay had several jobs during her working career. She worked for the State of Michigan for a short time, was a bus driver for Fowler Public Schools for 18 years, and worked in the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for 13 years. She worked hard for her family and community; and did so with determination, perseverance, and a can-do attitude that was inspiring to all. On June 17, 1961, she married Frank Hufnagel who survives her. Also surviving are three sons, Neil (Anne), Luke (Cindy) and Matt (Tori); thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Roy (Marilie) Koenigsknecht, Bob (Pat) Koenigsknecht, MaryAnn (Roger) Kaminskis, Jane Fox, Luke (Rosemary) Koenigsknecht, and Don (Colleen) Koenigsknecht; in-laws, Judy Koenigsknecht, Esther Eiseler, Clem & Marie Hufnagel, Marlene Hufnagel, Mary Hufnagel, Helen Hungerford, and Jim & Carrie Hufnagel. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Carl and Joe Koenigsknecht; granddaughter, Amber Rose Hufnagel; in-laws, Fran & Celeste Heckman, John Eiseler, Tom & Nancy Hufnagel, Charles Hufnagel, Wesley Arnold and, Ken Hungerford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM Monday, August 17, 2020, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 6-8 PM on Saturday, August 15, and 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, August 16, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Those in attendance for visitation and Mass will be expected to follow current COVID-19 protocols and wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to Most Holy Trinity Educational Trust Fund.









