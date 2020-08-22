1/
Katherine L. (Jackson) Hubbert
Katherine L (Jackson) Hubbert

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 18th, in Stuart, Florida from Covid. Kathy was born on November 22, 1940 in Anaconda, MT. Kathy was an LPN (retired) at Mclaren (Lansing General) hospital. Kathy is preceded in death by her husband William (Sonny), parents Fredrick and Anna Jackson, and sisters Ruth and Bernice. Surviving Kathy are her loving children, Bernice Davenport, William Jr., and Benedict; Sisters Cecelia and Fredricka, Brothers Andy, John, Tom, Jerry and Thaddeus; grandchildren Sydney, Amara, Brevin, and Asher; son in-law Dan Luea; brother in law Ricky (Chenitha) Hubbert; sister-in law Gloria Ezell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday August 28, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lansing, MI. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be posted to the Riley Funeral Home website.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
