Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oneida Gospel Church
3048 Strange Hwy.
Grand Ledge, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Oneida Gospel Church
3048 Strange Hwy.
Grand Ledge, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Lee


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine Lee Obituary
Katherine Lee

McBain - Katherine (Kathy) Lee, 63, of McBain, MI, formerly of Grand Ledge, MI, Born October 20, 1955, went to be with her heavenly father on May 28, 2019. Kathy graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1973; attended Central Michigan University; received her bachelor's degree in Dairy Science from Michigan State University (1977), master's degree in Dairy Cattle Breeding and Genetics from Virginia Tech (1979), and her PhD in Dairy Cattle Breeding and Genetics at Iowa State University in 1982.

Kathy, using her advanced degrees worked in the Dairy Science Department at Virginia Tech, then for the National Holstein Assoc. in Brattleboro, VT, and retired from the Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) Dairy Team as a Dairy Educator after 24 years. Kathy settled in McBain, MI and became a beloved member of the community. Kathy had a deep faith and was a member of the Rehoboth Reformed Church. No matter where Kathy lived, she made friends and kept in touch with many of them all across the US.

Kathy is survived by her mother, June; sister Lisa (John) Lipsey; brother Jim (Deb) Lee; niece Sydney (Ross) Marroso; niece Katie (Michael) Tymkew; niece Emma (John) Conklin; nephew Jim (fiancé Nicole) Lee; great-nephew Maxwell Tymkew and a great-niece Baby Tymkew due in July; Jamie and Holly Helsel and their dear children Isabel, Idaline, and Isaac, McBain. Kathy was preceded in death by her father James in 2001.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Oneida Gospel Church, 3048 Strange Hwy., Grand Ledge. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31st from 4-7 p.m. at the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, and 10 - 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Pioneer Cemetery, Oneida Twp., Eaton Co.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to remember Kathy at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in McBain.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michigan Dairy Memorial Scholarship Foundation in Kathy's name or to the Rehoboth Reformed Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now