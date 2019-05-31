|
|
Katherine Lee
McBain - Katherine (Kathy) Lee, 63, of McBain, MI, formerly of Grand Ledge, MI, Born October 20, 1955, went to be with her heavenly father on May 28, 2019. Kathy graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1973; attended Central Michigan University; received her bachelor's degree in Dairy Science from Michigan State University (1977), master's degree in Dairy Cattle Breeding and Genetics from Virginia Tech (1979), and her PhD in Dairy Cattle Breeding and Genetics at Iowa State University in 1982.
Kathy, using her advanced degrees worked in the Dairy Science Department at Virginia Tech, then for the National Holstein Assoc. in Brattleboro, VT, and retired from the Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) Dairy Team as a Dairy Educator after 24 years. Kathy settled in McBain, MI and became a beloved member of the community. Kathy had a deep faith and was a member of the Rehoboth Reformed Church. No matter where Kathy lived, she made friends and kept in touch with many of them all across the US.
Kathy is survived by her mother, June; sister Lisa (John) Lipsey; brother Jim (Deb) Lee; niece Sydney (Ross) Marroso; niece Katie (Michael) Tymkew; niece Emma (John) Conklin; nephew Jim (fiancé Nicole) Lee; great-nephew Maxwell Tymkew and a great-niece Baby Tymkew due in July; Jamie and Holly Helsel and their dear children Isabel, Idaline, and Isaac, McBain. Kathy was preceded in death by her father James in 2001.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Oneida Gospel Church, 3048 Strange Hwy., Grand Ledge. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31st from 4-7 p.m. at the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, and 10 - 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Pioneer Cemetery, Oneida Twp., Eaton Co.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to remember Kathy at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in McBain.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michigan Dairy Memorial Scholarship Foundation in Kathy's name or to the Rehoboth Reformed Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 31, 2019