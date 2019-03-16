|
Kathleen Blake
Frankfort - Kathleen June Blake, 76, of Frankfort, Michigan, died of cancer on March 11, 2019. Blake was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to the late Herbert H. Blake and Ruth M. Brown. She obtained a bachelor's degree from the New Bedford Institute of Technology, now part of the University of Massachusetts. She lived in Lansing, Michigan, during much of her career and worked as an economic development officer for the state of Michigan. She traveled widely encouraging businesses to locate in Michigan, including trips to Japan and South Korea.
Blake was active in the lesbian community in Lansing, Michigan, serving on the board of the Lesbian Connection. She is survived by her partner, Julann M. McFarlane; daughter Ruth Edwards and spouse Matt Sulzen of Chicago, Illinois; son Blake Edwards of Detroit, Michigan; daughter Kate Edwards and spouse Damian Matthews of Baltimore, Maryland; two-step children, Naomi Snyder of Nashville, Tennessee, and Abby Snyder of San Diego, California; her ex-husband Jim Edwards of Detroit, Michigan and his spouse Pat Murray; sister Rosalin and her husband Peter Hand of Port Chester, New York; brother Nayland Blake of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned around the 4th of July weekend in Frankfort, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Benzie Shores District Library at 630 Main Street, Frankfort, Michigan, 49635.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 16, 2019