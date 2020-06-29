Kathleen DePew Bradley
Lansing - August 8, 1930 - June 26, 2020
Gracefully passed away at home surrounded by family and her beloved companion Ivy. Katy's departure was preceded by her husband, William Eugene Bradley. Kathleen is survived by children, Courtland (Cathy), Debra, Blair, Billie, and Bobbie; two sisters, several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, adored neighbors and friends. Contributions in Kathy's remembrance can be made to the humane Society or a local library in her memory. Go peacefully mom, we love you! Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.