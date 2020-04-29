|
Kathleen Graham
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Kathy was raised in Eaton Rapids the daughter of Arlo and Eva (Kruger) Towns, she graduated class of 1950. She worked numerous jobs for many companies over the years, including; Boices Bazzar/ Candy Shop, Knapps, Consumers Energy, the Eaton Rapids Commerce and Eaton Federal Savings Bank. Kathy was very involved in the community, volunteering with the Eaton Rapids Medical Center Auxiliary, the Eaton Rapids Fire Department and she worked elections for several years at local polling centers. She was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church, the Red Hat Society and the Moose Lodge of Lansing. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family especially having them for dinner on Halloween evening and passing out candy together, she loved square dancing and enjoyed sewing. She leaves 74 years of penned diaries that she began writing at age 13 and consistently wrote until last year.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Keith Towns, Clair Towns, Jerry McConnell and best friend, Mary Montie.
Surviving Kathy are her husband of 67 years, Verlon Graham; daughters, Patti Nyquist, Karen Reynolds, Lori Duling; sons, Eric (Marie) Graham, Matthew Graham; grandchildren, Corey (Amber) Davis, Kerry (Jacob) Colestock, Jennifer (Dan) VanWasshenova, Ashleigh Reynolds, Amber (Jason) Ruttan, Zach Duling, Nathan Graham, Alissa Graham, Brandon Field, Katrina (Jimmy) Thomas, Brooklyn Graham, Chase Graham; great grandchildren, Mason and Mikaylah Ruttan, Sage VanWasshenova, Clara Wilson, Ethan and Emma Thomas, Riyah and Amara Field, Zoey and Wesley Colestock, Harper and Hudson Davis; sister Linda (Keith) Fuller; in-laws, Gary and Caroline Cheadle, Ponnie Bailey and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral and graveside service will be held. The family will host a public memorial service at a later date. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
