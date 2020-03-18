|
Kathleen I. VanZwoll
Lansing - Age 74, joined her husband in Heaven on March 17, 2020. Born February 21, 1946 in Lansing, MI. She was a Master Gardener. She was the "Plant Lady" from Holwerda Plant Service caring for plants at many businesses. She was a member of the St. Francis Garden Society in DeWitt. She was the family photographer. She was the baby sitter for everyone, and her family was her life. She loved nature and all the plants, birds and flowers. Surviving are her 3 sons, Christopher (Jodi) VanZwoll, Matthew VanZwoll, and Peter (Mary) VanZwoll; 9 grandchildren, Megan and Jen VanZwoll; Aaron, Quinn, and Colin Mahoney; Skyler "Kyle", Abby, Bri, and Kara VanZwoll; brother, John (Deb) Monroe; 5 sisters, Pat (Bill) Semrau, Barb (Doug) Ely, Laura (Rick) Canfield, Carol (Ted) Archer, and Amy (Roberto) Garcia; sister-in-law, Vicki Monroe; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2005; parents, Donald & Irene Monroe; sister, Janet Monroe; brother, Mike Monroe. A private funeral liturgy will be held. A public service will be planned later. Everyone is welcome to join Kathleen's family from the safety of their homes, in praying a rosary for her at 7:30 P.M. Friday evening. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a food pantry in your community in memory of Kathleen, and check in on the vulnerable people in your community as she would have done. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020