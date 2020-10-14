1/1
Kathleen L. King
Kathleen L. King

East Lansing - Age 73, passed away on October 10, 2020. She is survived by husband, Richard Honicky of East Lansing; sons, Justin (Sherry) King of Rockford, IL and Andre (Kylee) King of Grass Lake, MI; step-children, Rebecca (Johan) Ahlfeldt of Albany, CA, R.J. Honicky of Albany, CA, and Leah (Andrew) Troicki of Sydney, Australia; sister, Virginia (James) Mininger of Hesston, KS; brother, Samuel Mast of Sarasota, FL; eight nieces and nephews, and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in Kathy's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To read the full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes at www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
