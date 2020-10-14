Kathleen L. King
East Lansing - Age 73, passed away on October 10, 2020. She is survived by husband, Richard Honicky of East Lansing; sons, Justin (Sherry) King of Rockford, IL and Andre (Kylee) King of Grass Lake, MI; step-children, Rebecca (Johan) Ahlfeldt of Albany, CA, R.J. Honicky of Albany, CA, and Leah (Andrew) Troicki of Sydney, Australia; sister, Virginia (James) Mininger of Hesston, KS; brother, Samuel Mast of Sarasota, FL; eight nieces and nephews, and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in Kathy's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To read the full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes at www.greastlansing.com