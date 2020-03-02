|
|
Kathleen L. Mazurek
Holt - Age 60, passed away on March 1, 2020, due to a lengthy illness. Kathleen was born in Mason, MI on April 18, 1959. Kathleen is survived by her husband, John; sons, Cimmeron and his wife Lisa, Jeff and his wife Sara; grandchildren, Taylor, Hailey, Bryson, Makayla, Claire and Renee; her father, Carl (Bud) McRae; her mother, Mary Jupin; brother, Carl and his wife Rita; sisters, Carrine, Marybeth, Rayann, Leslie; and brother-in-law, Carl Mazurek. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd., Holt, MI 48842. In lieu of flowers or plants, donations can be made to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020