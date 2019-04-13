Services
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-7770
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bibbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mildred Ireland (Katie) Bibbins


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Mildred Ireland (Katie) Bibbins Obituary
Kathleen (Katie) Mildred Ireland Bibbins

St. Louis, MO - Kathleen (Katie) Mildred Ireland Bibbins, 88, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on April 4th, 2019 with her family by her side.

Katie was born to the late Bruce and Alice Ireland, November 26, 1930, in Flint, Michigan. She lost her parents at a young age and was adopted by Dewey and Ida Ireland. She graduated from Mason High School in 1948. Katie is survived by four children: Denise Loftus (Chuck), Bonita Benda (Joe), Kathleen Bibbins (John), and Laurie Ann Bibbins. She is also survived by six grandchildren.

A wake will be held in St. Louis, MO and a memorial burial service in Michigan at a later date. The family requests that people make donations in support of the Missouri Botanical Garden at https://support.missouribotanicalgarden.org/commemorative-tribute-gifts to honor Katie's love of nature and flowers, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
Download Now