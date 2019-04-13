|
|
Kathleen (Katie) Mildred Ireland Bibbins
St. Louis, MO - Kathleen (Katie) Mildred Ireland Bibbins, 88, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on April 4th, 2019 with her family by her side.
Katie was born to the late Bruce and Alice Ireland, November 26, 1930, in Flint, Michigan. She lost her parents at a young age and was adopted by Dewey and Ida Ireland. She graduated from Mason High School in 1948. Katie is survived by four children: Denise Loftus (Chuck), Bonita Benda (Joe), Kathleen Bibbins (John), and Laurie Ann Bibbins. She is also survived by six grandchildren.
A wake will be held in St. Louis, MO and a memorial burial service in Michigan at a later date. The family requests that people make donations in support of the Missouri Botanical Garden at https://support.missouribotanicalgarden.org/commemorative-tribute-gifts to honor Katie's love of nature and flowers, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019