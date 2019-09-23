Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
Kathleen Norien Reynolds


1944 - 2019
Kathleen Norien Reynolds Obituary
Kathleen Norien Reynolds

Lake - Age 75, passed away September 12, 2019. She was born February 12, 1944, in Lansing, to Raymond and Catherine Rought. Kathleen attended Eastern High School and graduated from Holt High School. She worked as a loan officer for Dart Bank and First of America Bank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Reynolds; brothers, Raymond and Harry; and sister, Eileen. Surviving are: children, Walter (Marci) Reynolds, Marty Reynolds, Karen Braman; 6 grandchildren, Renee, Kelly, Karena, Krysta, Nicholas, and Dakota; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice (Ken) Sprague and Rose Glynn; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
