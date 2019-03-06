Kathleen T. Kapalla



Lansing - October 1, 1921 - March 2, 2019



Kathleen Theresa Kapalla (Mero), Loving and beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away March 2, 2019 in Lansing, MI.



Kathleen was born October 1, 1921 to Eva Marie (Tourangeau) and Charles Thomas Mero in Onaway, Michigan. Kathleen graduated from Onaway High School in 1939 then attended County Normal School to acquire her teaching certificate. She taught country school for two years in Presque Isle County.



Kathleen married Edward J. Kapalla, also from Onaway, on July 18, 1942. They had three children. They lived in Onaway and Luther, MI where she substitute taught kindergarten and first grades, and though Catholic, worked on the Ladies Auxiliary events for all churches. They moved to Lansing in 1953.



Kathleen was a founding member of the French Canadian Heritage Society of Michigan. She was a longtime member of and secretary for the East Side Neighborhood Organization and a recipient of the Bea Christy Award for exemplary service to neighborhoods. She and her husband Ed were founding members of the Allen Street Senior Discovery group as well as Neighborhood Watch coordinators. She retired in 1977 after ten years work with the Michigan State Police Department. Kathleen was a homemaker, gardener, avid genealogist and staunch neighborhood activist.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Edward, son Charles, nine sisters and brothers and best friend Myrtle Johnston.



She will forever be remembered by daughters Celeste (Kevin) Atherton of Sunfield, MI, Margaret Klein of Lincoln, NE, sister Rosalie Korpal of Essexville, MI, brother Emmett Mero of Onaway, MI, grandsons Charles Kapalla, Christopher Kapalla, Keith Atherton, granddaughter Carrie Turner, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, friends and neighbors.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4:00-8:00pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 8, 10:30am at the Church of the Resurrection, 1527 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, with a 1 hour prior visitation. Inurnment will be in Saint Paul's Cemetery, Onaway at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Allen Street Senior Discovery Program, Food Bank of Lansing or Onaway Ambulance Fund. Online memories and condolences can be made at www.grlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 6, 2019