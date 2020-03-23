|
Kathlyn I. Elliott
Lansing - Kathlyn Irene Elliott died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born July 30, 1931 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Rasmus and Ingrid (Anderson) Prince. Kathy grew up in Lansing, attending Lansing Everett High School where she met the love of her life, Richard C. Elliott (aka Dearie) which affectionately became their name for each other. Kathy and Dick were married on June 25, 1950 starting a love that has lasted just shy of 70 years. Over the years, Kathy and Dick made their house a home in Lansing, St. Johns, Lakeview, Zephyrhills, FL and back to Lansing. They wintered in Florida for 30 plus years and participated in square dancing, many card games and countless other activities with their many friends. Kathy was the stamp lady, Avon lady and Apple lady (at the Lansing City Market and their own orchard in St. Johns). She crocheted many stove bibs in her day and she LOVED her games. Many games were played on the deck at the lake and her grandkids all have great memories of those good times. Kathy had 29 lives and a beautiful smile… which we all miss. "Dearie" was our dad's hobby, and he was hers. Surviving is her husband, Richard; three children, Linda (Ray) Enright of St. Johns, Robert (Cathy) Elliott of Lansing and Cheryl/Sherry (Melvin) Frazier of Lansing; seven grandchildren, Candace, Casey, Robb, Scott, Jeff, Lindsay and Katie; they were blessed with eight great grandchildren, Jace, Brandon, Dane, Devon, Lawson, McKenna, Harper, and Conrad; two sisters, Alice (Robert) Alleva and Marilyn (Wayne) Kubat and one brother, Robert (Priscilla) Prince. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Gladys Backus. The family is planning a private service at this time with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. The family would like to thank the staff of The Willows at East Lansing for the great care and support during these past few weeks/months. McLaren Hospice of Lansing also helped our mom (and dad) tremendously, and for that we are thankful. Addie's Acres also gave mom great care during her stay there as well. We know she is at peace now and with her Lord. As mom would say…"To each their own". The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020