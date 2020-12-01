Kathryn Elizabeth Senko



Lansing - Kathryn Elizabeth Senko, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away in Lansing on November 27, 2020. Kathy was born on October 20, 1948 in Marlette, Michigan, the daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Jambor) Senko. She graduated from Everett High School in Lansing, Michigan. After she graduated she was planning on enlisting in the Air Force but tragedy struck the family when her Father suddenly died. She decided she needed to stay with her Mother and sister, Nancy, and help contribute to the family income. She soon landed a job at Auto Owners and at City Hall of Lansing. In 1970 she took a 5 week vacation to her ancestor's homeland in Torna, Hungary with her Grandfather Eugene Jambor. Upon returning, she and her friend Ann Gardner, on a whim, quit their jobs at City Hall and took a summer long adventure to travel America. They both had wonderful experiences and grand adventures on their trip. When she came back she moved to Florida and worked in Englewood, Florida at the Holiday Travel Park for 3 years during the winter months and back at Auto-Owners during the summer months where she retired after 25 years. Kathy lived a life of service to her family and community. She helped her Mother take care of her aging Grandparents, her Uncle Gene & Aunt Lenny Jambor, helped raise her nieces and nephews and took care of her Mother. Kathy was an active member of VFW Lansing Post 701, the American Legion Auxiliary of Lansing and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir. She volunteered for Sparrow Hospital and received her 10 year pin in 2019. She always took the time to walk up to any veteran to shake their hand and thank them for their service. Kathy led a self-less life, she was kind and gave the biggest hugs and kisses to all she loved. Everyone who ever met her, loved her. She loved gardening, music, reminiscing, reading, traveling, crocheting, ceramics, strawberries and Christmas Santa's. Kathy was preceded in death by her Father, Peter Senko, her grandparents, Joseph and Rose Senko and Eugene and Elizabeth Jambor, her Uncle Eugene and Aunt Lenora Jambor and Uncle John and Aunt Doris Jambor. She is survived by her Mother, Elizabeth Senko, her sister, Nancy (Warren) Graybeal, her nephew and niece, Peter (Randi) Graybeal and Carrie (Chris) Smith, grand nieces and nephews, Victoria, Mary Jane, Natalie, Stephanie, Kevin and Kyle, and great grand nieces, Kairi, Klaira, Aiden Marie, Jamie and Lucy. Adopted sisters, Yvonne Senko and Pam (Chris) Jambor and cousins, Dawn, Jay (Judy), Jeff (Danette), and Dunc Jambor, Doreen (Jeff) Oaten, Julie (Dave) Olson, and many beloved friends and extended family. There will be a private burial at DeepDale Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.









