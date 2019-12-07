|
Kathryn Lawton
East Lansing - Kathryn "Kathy" Marie Lawton died December 4, 2019 from complications of cancer. She was born on October 15, 1952 to Marguerite Irene Aitken and Thomas James Cairn Aitken, Jr. in Pontiac, Michigan. Kathy is survived by her husband, Don Lawton; her children, Chris (Andrea) Lawton, Jenny (Sooner) Heath and Kevin Lawton; her sisters, Carol Kujala, Beth Coombs and Gayle (Bill) Ringrose; and her brothers, Tom (Kathy) Aitken and Bill Aitken. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Clara, Connor, Ted and Eliza. Kathy spent her childhood in Michigan and briefly in California with her parents and six siblings. She attended high school at Clarenceville High School in Livonia, MI and was known to be a very bright student. She was very studious and always strove to excel in every undertaking, making her a favorite of her teachers. She enjoyed home economics and learning to sew, a talent she shared with her Mother. She once sewed an outfit for her little sister, Gayle, that was featured in a fashion show. Kathy attended Michigan State University where she met her husband, Don, and several life-long friends, and became a loyal Spartan. She raised her family in East Lansing, MI. Kathy participated extensively in her community; investing her time as a scout leader, sports coach and school volunteer for her children, and briefly in local politics as a campaign manager. She was a CPA and worked many years in the non-profit sector. Kathy retired in 2013 and spent her time with her family and friends, focusing on her beloved grandchildren and many hobbies. She spent much of her time enjoying her cottage up north on Tee Lake, in Lewiston, MI. Kathy excelled at everything she did and always had several projects going. She was a gifted artist and crafter, talented athlete, skilled accountant, ancestry sleuth and consummate cook and baker. She also greatly enjoyed playing games, especially cards, and was not opposed to stealing the deal. Every year she organized get-togethers at the cottage for friends and family including MSU Football Weekend and Camp Lawton, which always included a competition with games she designed or adapted herself. She will be greatly missed. There will be a Memorial Service on December 11, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing, and her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life luncheon after. Condolences can be made by visiting www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019