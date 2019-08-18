|
Kathryn Louise Coin
Sheridan, formerly of DeWitt - Kathryn L. Coin, age 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends and family on Monday July 22, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI. She was born August 5, 1929, in DeWitt to Oliver Keese White and Jessie Mary Minerva Garver White. She was a 1947 graduate of DeWitt High School and married Raymond S. Coin on June 22, 1947, in DeWitt. She worked at Farm Bureau and Diamond Reo in Lansing, and Blanchard's in Crystal. Her childhood and early adult life were spent in DeWitt, followed by 48 years on their farm in Sheridan and three years at Brookdale Meridian in Haslett.
Known to most as "Kit" or "Kitty" she was a person that everyone immediately felt comfortable with and loved. Anyone who knew her will recall her enduring patience and kindness. Kit loved the outdoors. Throughout her life, she could be found in the garden, watching the birds, swimming in the creek, or enjoying nature in some other way. She continued this passion at Brookdale, regularly taking walks around the grounds nearly every day and commenting on the various wildlife she witnessed through her windows.
Kathryn had a deep and enduring faith as a Jehovah's Witness all of her adult life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (2008); brothers, Robert, Stewart, Thomas, Francis, James; sisters, Nina Adams, Ruth Bouts, Elizabeth White (1920-1922). She is survived by daughter, Shirley (James) Costigan; son, Richard (Cindy Hershberger); four loving grandchildren, Jamie, Jenny and James Costigan, and Casandra (Jody) Sweeney.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Saturday, August 24, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington St, DeWitt, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in memory of Kathryn L. Coin at the following: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Greenville, 915 Industrial Park Dr; Greenville, MI 48838; Heartland Home Health and Hospice Services 3230 Eagle Park Drive, Suite 200, Grand Rapids MI 49525; and Boys Town 100 Flanagan Blvd, PO Box 5000, Boys Town, NE 68010. The family wishes to extend thanks and sincere appreciation to Sarah LeBarre and the staff of Brookdale Meridian, and the caring staff at Sparrow Hospital. As Kit was fond of saying, "Take care of each other." Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grdewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019