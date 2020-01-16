|
Kathy Jean Babcock
Trenton - Kathy Jean Babcock of Trenton, MI (formerly of DeWitt, MI), passed away on November 8, 2019, two days before her 71st Birthday. Kathy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Kathy had a very caring and generous spirit, she will be greatly missed. Kathy leaves behind her daughters Teresa (Ben) Zolynsky of Riverview, MI, Barb (Joel) Visser of Lowell, MI, grandchildren Sara and Ryan Visser, Tyler Zolynsky, sisters Vickie (Rusty) Wann, Pam Meyer of Indianapolis, IN, niece Kristin Meyer of Indianapolis, IN. Kathy was the long time dental assistant of Dr. William Schoonover of DeWitt, MI from 1978-2015. Kathy was a dedicated worker. Per Kathy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service has taken place. Kathy loved animals, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter. The family would also like to send a sincere thank you to Dr. William Schoonover, Dr. Mark Hostetler, Dr. Andrew Schoonover, and Dr. David Schoonover of DeWitt Dental Associates for their generosity and kindness.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020