Okemos - Kathy Jo Nowicki, age 58, Okemos, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing. Her lengthy battle with cancer over, as a believer in the salvation of Jesus Christ she now resides with her Father in Heaven. Kathy was born July 26th, 1960, in Jackson, Michigan, to Donald and Theo "Teddy" (Henderson) Coward. She was a 1978 graduate of Clinton High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Malone College in Canton, OH. Kathy was married to Thomas Nowicki on November 18th, 1989, in Tecumseh, Michigan. Kathy enjoyed the simple pleasures in life; taking bike rides with her granddaughter, celebrating birthdays with her family, antiquing, and anything that involved being in the sun or at a beach. She is survived by her husband Thomas, her children Thomas, Zachary (Yumi), Kaitlyn, and Tyler. Her father Donald Coward, sister Karyn Coward, brother Donald (Sandy) Coward, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathy had one grandchild, Bella, who was the absolute delight of her life. Family, friends, and others whose lives Kathy touched are invited to Liberty Christian Church, 2215 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing, for a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, to celebrate her life. A lunch will follow immediately afterwards. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019