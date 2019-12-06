|
|
Katy O. Jildeh
East Lansing - Passed away December 5, 2019, at the age of 82. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Monday, December 9, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 1701 E. Saginaw St., Lansing. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00pm Sunday at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel, 1730 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing, with Trisagion at 5:30pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019