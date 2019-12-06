Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1701 E. Saginaw St.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Katy O. Jildeh Obituary
Katy O. Jildeh

East Lansing - Passed away December 5, 2019, at the age of 82. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Monday, December 9, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 1701 E. Saginaw St., Lansing. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00pm Sunday at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel, 1730 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing, with Trisagion at 5:30pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
