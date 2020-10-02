Kay A. GallupBorn October 24, 1929 to Curtis and Lavina Cogswell; passed away September 29, 2020.Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband George, her parents, and her brother Tom. Kay is survived by her children Scott (Cathlee), Kathy (Joe) Popoff, Brian (Betsy); grandchildren, Ben (Becky) Popoff, Elliot Popoff (Kathleen Davey), Andrew Gallup (Becca Sobanski), Jamie Gallup; great-grandchildren Cooper and Mia Popoff.Kay was a long-time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she served in the Altar Guild.Kay was born and grew up in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Michigan State University, was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, and earned a degree in Education. While attending MSU, she met the love of her life. One day she looked out the window and noticed George walking down the street. She was intrigued by what she saw. She asked a mutual friend to set up a blind date, and thus began Chapter One of their great love story. On July 28, 1951 they were married and enjoyed 66 years of wedded bliss.Kay's love of children led her to the classroom. She was a dedicated educator for 28 years allowing her to impact hundreds of young lives. Her time teaching second grade with her great friend Fran were the happiest years of her career. One of her favorite teaching activities was the overnight camp she and Fran organized for their students each year.Kay enjoyed her many social activities including travel, outings with the "Fab Four", volunteer activities with Sparrow Hospital's Ladies Auxiliary, and hosting family celebrations and holidays. Wintering in Gulf Shores with George and many of their Michigan friends was a joy that she looked forward to. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She cherished the times she spent with them playing golf, making cowboy cookies, playing gin rummy, along with many other activities.The family wishes to thank the staff at Burcham Hills and McLaren Hospice for the care, comfort, and love they have provided.Due to the current conditions there will be no public service. The family plans to hold a Memorial Service for Kay and George at a future date.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Burcham Hills Foundation or McLaren Hospice in Kay's memory.