Kay Lynne (Norris) Wells
Lansing - Age 78, passed away January 4, 2020. She was born November 11, 1941, in Lansing, to Robert and Hazel (Beach) Norris. Kay graduated from J.W. Sexton High School and retired from GM. For the past 22 years, she spent summers at her home on Silver Lake.
Kay is survived by Linda R. Norris and many other cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Wells and her daughter, Kelly Wells, and by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Theresa House in memory of Kay Wells. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020