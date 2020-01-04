Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Lynne (Norris) Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Lynne (Norris) Wells Obituary
Kay Lynne (Norris) Wells

Lansing - Age 78, passed away January 4, 2020. She was born November 11, 1941, in Lansing, to Robert and Hazel (Beach) Norris. Kay graduated from J.W. Sexton High School and retired from GM. For the past 22 years, she spent summers at her home on Silver Lake.

Kay is survived by Linda R. Norris and many other cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Wells and her daughter, Kelly Wells, and by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Theresa House in memory of Kay Wells. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -