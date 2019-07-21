|
|
Kay Marie Peters
St. Johns - Kay Marie Peters, age 60 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Kay was born in Muskegon, MI on August 4, 1958 the daughter of Mitchell Anthony and Lucille Ann (Bayle) Levandowski. Kay married Kevin Peters on April 26, 1980 in Muskegon. She resided most of her life in Ithaca and St. Johns.
Kay is survived by her husband Kevin Peters of St. Johns, MI; daughter Angela and Darren Stambaugh of Casper, WY; son Kevin and Tara Peters II of Traverse City, MI; 5 grandchildren: Chase Stambaugh, Laura Peters, Hunter Peters, Tristan Peters and Landon Peters; father-in-law Richard Peters of Elsie, MI; 6 brothers; 4 sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law Jean Mary Peters.
Memorials may be made to . Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019