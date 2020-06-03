Keith Allen Barrett
Keith Allen Barrett

St. Johns - Keith Allen Barrett, age 84, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Maplewood Assisted Living of Mount Pleasant, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Timothy Knaus officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5-8 P.M and also on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Keith was born in St. Johns, MI on December 25, 1935, the son of Charles J. and Grace (Purvis) Barrett. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School. On June 3, 1961 Keith married Nancy A. Osborn in St. Johns. Nancy passed away on December 28, 2013.

Keith owned and operated Barrett Door Service. He enjoyed golfing, caring for his home, and he loved having coffee with his friends. Keith and Nancy enjoyed time spent together at their cottage in Lake City. He was an active member of the St. Johns First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children: Brian and Karen Barrett, Susan and John Trudeau, Craig and Karyn Barrett; grandchildren: Allison, Kyle, Jami, and Nikolas Barrett; Marcie, Brandon, Brittnie, and Monica Barrett; Alexis and Eddie Trudeau; Ethan and Kaleigh Barrett. He is also survived by brothers in law: Richard (Tish) Osborn of Minnesota and Fr. Douglas Osborn of DeWitt, MI, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, son Kevin, and twin sister Karol (Bill) Richards.

Memorials may be made to St. Johns First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
