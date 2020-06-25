Keith G. Hicks
1940 - 2020
Keith G. Hicks

Webberville - Keith Gordon Hicks, age 80, a lifetime resident of the Webberville/Williamston area, passed away on June 22, 2020.

He was born on June 9, 1940 in Webberville, MI to Gordon and Leola (Stafford) Hicks. Keith was a 1958 graduate of Webberville High School. He was a printer by trade, and worked for several newspapers and printing companies, beginning his apprenticeship at the Williamston Enterprise and eventually retiring from the Lansing State Journal after 25 years of service.

He met the love of his life, Kathleen Yerke, at the age of 17 years on a hayride at the Bell Oak United Methodist Church. They later married there on March 17, 1962. Their first daughter, Kimberly, was born exactly two years later in 1964 and then their daughter Kelly in 1967.

Keith loved sports, especially the Detroit Tigers, and enjoyed coaching his daughter's softball teams. He also enjoyed boating, golfing and spending time at his home on Jordan Lake with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years- Kathleen Hicks; their daughters and son-in-law- Kimberly and Juan Lucar and Kelly and Brian Bell; grandchildren- Heather Ring, Jamie Ring, Kortney Bell and Kyle Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service was held.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com for the Hicks family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
