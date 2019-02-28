|
|
Keith L. Stone
Holt - Keith L. Stone,June 30, 1935 - February 27, 2019
Much beloved husband and father, Keith L. Stone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born in Holt, Michigan on June 30, 1935. Keith is survived by his love and devoted wife of 62 years, Dorotha Irene (nee Miller) Stone; his son Kevin (Mary) Stone; daughters Karen (John) Siscel, Lorie Trytek, Rene (George) McCullough, and Toni (Thomas) Bouche. Further survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, by his sister LaVonne Anderson, and other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his brothers LaVerne and Robert, his brother-in-law Oliver ("Andy") Anderson, and his parents Raymond J. and Pearl Marie (nee Hall) Stone.
Keith contracted polio as a child and lived his life gracefully with a leg that was affected. He played the clarinet in his high school band and always enjoyed marching band music. He was an Assistant Scout Master in the Boy Scouts.
Keith proudly spent his entire professional career with Walgreens. First as a pharmacist, then as a store manager. For 42 years he carefully filled prescriptions and enthusiastically tended to customers at many different stores across the upper Midwest and East coast.
In his spare time, Keith became an accomplished woodworker, making all sorts of beautiful and unique pieces of furniture. All of his grandchildren started their lives in a Keith-made crib. He made gorgeous shelves, benches, folding tables, pie cupboards and magazine racks.
Keith and Dorotha spent many years enjoying camping trips in their RV, and Keith was active in the Wisconsin Holiday Ramblers Club.
Keith will be missed greatly by his family.
Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK FAMILY CENTER WEST CHAPEL (12875 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI) from 9:00 AM until time of Services at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 28, 2019