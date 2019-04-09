Services
Mason - Born June 3, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan to Paul and Inez (Snyder) Oppenlander, passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 75. Keith was a resident of the Lansing area all of his life. He retired from the Board of Water and Light after 30 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, golf and playing cards with his family and friends. Keith was also an avid reader. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Cherry Oppenlander; children, Paul (Michelle "Shelly") Oppenlander, Tara Sprague, and Tim Wagner; grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Hinkson, Corey Oppenlander, David (Christa) Sprague, and Kaleb Adams; great-grandchildren, William "Max" and Lorelei Hinkson; brother, Lewis (Ann) Oppenlander; sister, Ardis Peasley; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854 with Mr. Ray Wilkinson officiating. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, P.O. Box 16224, Lansing, MI 48901. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
