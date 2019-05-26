|
|
Keith Taylor
DeWitt - Keith Taylor, 84, of DeWitt, Michigan died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI.
Keith Lee Taylor was born December 25, 1934 in Imlay City, MI. He was the son of the late Darrel and the late Vivian (Adams) Taylor. Keith grew up in Lansing, MI. He is a graduate of Sexton High School, Class of 1953. Keith furthered his education at Davenport College and earned his Bachelor degree. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years of active duty and 20+ years in the Army reserves. He married Linda Lee Darling on July 6, 1956 in Lansing, Michigan.
He was employed as a computer programmer for Oldsmobile / EDS for 35 years. Keith went on to teach business at Lansing Community College for 15 years before retiring at the age of 80.
Keith was a passionate golfer. One year he was 'Man of the Year' in DeWitt. He was member of the DeWitt Lions Club and the DeWitt American Legion.
He is survived by: his wife: Linda Taylor; daughter: Deborah Hansen; and sons: Scott Taylor and Chris Taylor.
The funeral was held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Imlay Township Cemetery. Pastor Rod Burns, with New Covenant Christian Church in Lansing, officiated.
Funeral arrangements were made by Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI. muirbrothersfh.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019