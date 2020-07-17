1/1
Keitha Leta "Kay" Downs
Keitha Leta "Kay" Downs

Lansing - Age 85, passed away, Wednesday July 15, 2020. Keitha was born September 24, 1934 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Kenneth and Nada (Thompson) Bowen. She resided in Lansing most of her life. Keitha was a bookkeeper for several different firms during her time with us. Her last being at Moore Security Services. A dedicated family woman who loved going to all of her children's and grandchildren's activities. Keitha had a great sense of humor and was a very sincere person who always had time to listen to you. She loved hosting large gatherings at her house. Her and her husband's 4th of July parties were legendary, drawing large crowds for over 40 years. She was a loving wife to Bill for 50 years, a loving mother, grandmother "Gma", great grandmother "Gigi", aunt and friend who will be missed by all whoever knew her. She was preceded in death by her first husband Glenn Arthur, husband William (Bill) Downs, son Marc Downs, brother Vondell Bowen. Keitha is survived by children Steve (Debi) Arthur, Teri Kosloski, JoLynne (Dave) Phillips, and Chip (Melissa) Downs: step-children Kevin Downs, Kelly Oaks, daughter-in-law Leslie (Lane) Baehre; sister Karole (Dave) Kocher; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews along with lifelong friends "The Housers" and more. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to" Holt Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center", who took wonderful care of her for the last 4 1/2 years of her life. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
