|
|
Kendall E. Mohnke
St. Johns - Kendall E. Mohnke died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 74. Ken will be remembered by all for his fun loving attitude, zest for life, his graciousness in helping others at all times, and his devoted faith and love for his Lord. He was born February 8, 1945 in St. Johns the son of Edwin and Melba (Ernst) Mohnke. Ken was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. He was baptized March 11, 1945, confirmed March 22, 1959, and served as an Elder in his church. He worked for General Motors as a Tool and Die Maker for 44 years, was a member of UAW Local # 652, and retired in 2007. He was married to Beverly (Dershem) for 54 years, who survives him. Also surviving are three children, Kendra (Kevin) Weinberg of St. Johns; Dan (Lisa) Mohnke of Franklin, TN and Tim (fiancé Jami) Mohnke of Macomb, MI; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Josh, Adam, Jessica, Caden, Rachael, Colton and Nico; three siblings, Martha Finkbeiner of IL, Ann (Clare) Moritz of Grand Ledge and Dave (Dianne) Mohnke of DeWitt. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Dustin Robert Mohnke, and brother-in-law Robert Finkbeiner. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 8990 Church Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Timothy A. Bayer officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Monday, September 23 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church and the family would like to thank in advance those who show their kindness.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019