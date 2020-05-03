Kendall G. Lovell
Kendall G. Lovell

Portland - Kendall Gordon Lovell, age 83, of Portland, passed on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1936 in Vermontville the son of Gordon and Margaret (Yager) Lovell. Kendall retired from G.M. after 33 years of service and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed traveling, bicycling, following M.S.U. sports and was an avid automobile enthusiast, often volunteering at the REO Museum. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Joanne Margaret Lovell and his grandson, Steve Mulligan. Surviving are his children, Lori Lovell of Lubbock, TX, Kelly Lovell of Lansing and Kevin (Sandra) Lovell of Mason; grandchildren, Amie (Kevin) Anderson, George VanNorman, James VanNorman, Michael (Laura) Lovell, Tyler Lovell and Mitchell Lovell; great grandchildren Sara and Beka Andres and Aubriana and Jayden Lovell; Sister, Donna Jean (Don) Terrill. The private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Lehman Funeral Home, Portland. A private family visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Vermontville. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
I will miss you, dad
Lori Dekett
Daughter
