Kenneth C. Smith
Kenneth C. Smith

Portland - Kenneth Carl Smith, age 74, of Portland, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in Lansing, Michigan to Elgin and Mable (Koelzer) Smith. Ken was a graduate of the St. Patrick High School Class of 1964. He then enlisted in the US Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Ken worked for several years in the electrical union #665 and then went on to work for many years as an electrician at General Motors. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing euchre. Ken also liked to work in his garage and help his family with their projects. Most of all he loved his family, especially the time he spent playing with his grandchildren.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Norbert and Bertha Simon; and sister, Elaine Miller. Surviving Ken are his beloved wife of 49 years, Marie; children, Michael Smith, Karen Allerding, and Melisa Smith; grandchildren, Shyanne Zachrich, Martina Smith, Kenneth Allerding, Jarred Allerding, Jade Feld, and Zane Jones; 6 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; siblings, Steve (Deborah) Smith, Doug (Connie) Smith, Kathy (Tom) Russman, Annette (John) Pohl, and Darrel Smith; and many Simon brothers and sisters-in-law.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
