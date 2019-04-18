|
Kenneth "Ken" Earl Kilmer
Marlette - Kenneth "Ken" Earl Kilmer, age 95, of Marlette, MI formerly of Lansing, MI went to be with his Lord Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital in Marlette, MI having received the Lords Supper for the last time on March 19, 2019.
He was born October 4, 1923, in Sparrow Hospital Lansing, MI the son of Raymond and Idola (Adams) Kilmer. Ken graduated from Charlotte High School in Charlotte, MI with the Class of 1942. After High School, in October of 1942, he enlisted to serve his country in the United States Navy. Ken was a Pharmacist Mate, Second Class during World War II, Navy Corpsman attached to the Sea Bees, served aboard Liberty, hospital and military transport ships, and also served during the Korean Conflict. He married Charlene Joan Bosworth June 9, 1945, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lansing, MI with Reverend Cornelius Mielenburg officiating. Ken was a Chief Switchman/Supervisor for Michigan Bell Telephone from July 21, 1947, retiring on July 21, 1980, after 33 years of service. He served as Cub Scout Leader and Scoutmaster of Troop 38 in Lansing, MI. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Marlette, MI. Ken and Charlene made their home on the west side of Lansing for thirty years. He served on the Delta Township Zoning Board, Stoner School PTA and Regional President of the Michigan Bell Pioneers Organization. After retirement from Michigan Bell Telephone, he drove a school bus for Waverly Schools until 1984. They then moved to Zellwood, Florida. The Lord blessed them with some wonderful years of travel and service. Together they were volunteers for Meals on Wheels and a Zellwood service organization called the "Red Caps" until Charlene's health made it necessary to return to Michigan in February of 2003. As a family, they enjoyed gardening, camping, and Scouting together. Ken was a faithful and dedicated husband and father. He enjoyed photography and electronics (building his own high fidelity stereo and color television set). Ken was a generous supporter of the Salvation Army and Our Savior Lutheran School.
Left to cherish his memory are three sons, Eric (Kris) Kilmer of Marlette, MI, Mark (Chris) Kilmer of Greenbush, MI and John (Marie) Kilmer of Prattville, AL; six grandchildren, Anne, Kellie, Christopher, Beau, Casey and Zachary; 10 great-grandchildren; and one niece, Karen (Mike) Edgar.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene in 2010; and sister, Lillian Florence Gibbs of Lansing, MI.
The family will receive visitors from 1- 5 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Deepdale Memorial Cemetery, Lansing, MI.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran School, 6770 W. Marlette St., Marlette, MI 48453.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 18, 2019