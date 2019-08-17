|
Kenneth Edwin Lukavsky
Holt - Kenneth "Ken" Edwin Lukavsky, 77, of Holt, MI passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Ken was born October 21, 1941 in Washington, Iowa to Edwin and Anna (Harbit) Lukavsky. Left to cherish his memory are his sons Joseph (Sandy) of Montebello, NY; Thomas (Heidi) of St Louis, MO; Timothy (Stacie), of Charlotte, NC; Robert (Lindsay) Lukavsky of Mason, Michigan; and John (Amanda) Lukavsky of Ypsilanti; and daughter Megan Lukavsky Jewell of Ackley, IA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Anya, Sophia, Andrew, Alaina, Sarah, Taylor, and Robert Jr, and by siblings Helen Kurtz, Shirley McGraw, Robert Lukavsky, Marge Schrock, Joyce Scranton, and Dennis Lukavsky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Christopher, brother Donald, and sister Ruth. Ken is a graduate of Washington High School in Washington, Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Army including service on the DMZ in South Korea. He is a former employee of AT&T, Lucent, and IBM.
Ken had a large network of friends he often met at the auctions he attended throughout Michigan and northern Indiana. He enjoyed woodworking and gave family, friends and neighbors many handcrafted items that hold places of pride in many homes across the country. Ken's favorite pastime was playing cards.
Many thanks to the wonderful people at Sparrow Hospital who have cared for Ken over his long illness and to the kind people at The Willows where Ken lived his final year. We can't thank you enough for helping us take care of our beloved dad.
A visitation is planned from 12 noon Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 105 Capital Ave. N.E., A committal will be held at 2:30 pm Monday at Ft. Custer National Cemetery with full US Army Military Honors and Rev. Dr. James M. Gysel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any donations in Ken's name to help cure Alzheimer's be sent to tinyurl.com/KenLukavsky
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 17, 2019