Kenneth G. HenrysLansing - Age 96, passed away on October 4, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer. He was born May 4, 1924, to Benjamin and Bernice (Terrill) Henrys.Ken graduated from Everett High School in 1942, after lettering in football for four years, as the quarterback. He joined the army, and was sent to pilot school, before shipping overseas to fight in WWII. He married Arlene before he left. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and returned home to start raising a family. He worked at Coca-Cola and Oldsmobile before joining the Demmer Corporation in 1951, where he worked until his retirement in 1987.Ken and Arlene did a wonderful job of raising four children: Suzanne (Larry McDonald) Hartig, Elaine Henrys, Cathy (Mike) Finn, and Steven (Theresa) Henrys. They have ten grandchildren: Lori, Julie, Dan, Mitch, Kevin, Tracy, Nicole, Tony, Ryan, and Shelby; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Alvin (Lila) and Marvin (Jeanette); his sister: Margery (Glen) Grubb; the love of his life: Arlene Rose (Miniere) Henrys; and his grandson: Kevin J. Knowles.Ken and Arlene both enjoyed traveling the United States and going to the family cottage at Houghton Lake. They were both loved deeply by all who knew them, and they will be dearly missed.No services will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.