1/1
Dr. Kenneth Harding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Kenneth Harding

Lynnwood, WA - Died on July 24, 2020 at the age of 92 in Lynnwood, WA where he lived with his wife Sue (also deceased). Dr. Harding was a professor at Michigan State University in the College of Education from 1966 - 1991. Go Green! He is survived by his children Joel Harding, David (Megan) Harding, Michael Harding, and Susan (Paul) Kilmer. Grandchildren; Joshua Harding, Jason (Lacy) Harding, Dr Taylor Harding, Clara (Andrew) Gelderloos, and Rachel Kilmer. Great grandchildren Kesson and Autumn Harding. Ken is survived by brother Paul (Norma) Harding, sister in-law Marty Harding, and several nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his brothers Jim (Fae) Harding and Joe Harding, and daughter in-law Ellen Harding. No services are planned and the family appreciates donations to the Capital Area Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved