Dr. Kenneth Harding



Lynnwood, WA - Died on July 24, 2020 at the age of 92 in Lynnwood, WA where he lived with his wife Sue (also deceased). Dr. Harding was a professor at Michigan State University in the College of Education from 1966 - 1991. Go Green! He is survived by his children Joel Harding, David (Megan) Harding, Michael Harding, and Susan (Paul) Kilmer. Grandchildren; Joshua Harding, Jason (Lacy) Harding, Dr Taylor Harding, Clara (Andrew) Gelderloos, and Rachel Kilmer. Great grandchildren Kesson and Autumn Harding. Ken is survived by brother Paul (Norma) Harding, sister in-law Marty Harding, and several nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his brothers Jim (Fae) Harding and Joe Harding, and daughter in-law Ellen Harding. No services are planned and the family appreciates donations to the Capital Area Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store