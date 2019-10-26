|
Kenneth J. (Ken) Harvey
Mountain View, CA - Kenneth J. (Ken) Harvey, age 87, formerly of Lansing, passed quietly at his home in the morning of October 24, 2019. Ken was the son of Kenneth M (Merle) Harvey of Jamestown, IN and Ruth W Crawford of Indianapolis, IN. He married Joanne Helen Hartz in Kalamazoo, MI on June 12, 1954. Together they lived in Lansing for nearly 60 years, raising two daughters and contributing to the community in many ways.
Ken was born and raised in Kalamazoo, MI, where he was an Eagle Scout and played in the Kalamazoo Central High School Band. He attended Western Michigan University, and then transferred to Michigan State University in his junior year, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture in 1954. He remained a life-long Spartan sports fan (even after both daughters attended University of Michigan).
Ken worked with the Michigan Farm Bureau, and then the Farmer's Petroleum Cooperative from 1955 to 1976, McKendry Realty from 1976 to 1995, and then with Great America Realty until retirement.
A member of Central United Methodist Church since 1960, Ken served variously as Treasurer, Trustee, Class Leader, and on the Administrative Council. Ken also served the Lansing community through the Open Door Ministries, which was hosted at Central for many years.
An active member of Lansing Host Lions Club, from 1978, Ken was instrumental in creating the Lions Sensory Garden at the Lansing Potter Park Zoo, and with fellow Lions helped to manage the annual Silver Bells in the City parade for many years. Prior to that, he was member and President of Lansing Oilman's Club. Ken held a number of offices at the Greater Lansing Board of Realtors, was president for seven years of the Michigan Farm Bureau Employees' Credit Union, was on the Board of Lancen Homes, and a member of the Michigan Audubon Society and the Nature Conservancy. Ken also helped patients at Sparrow St. Lawrence Hospital as a Community Volunteer.
Ken and Joanne vacationed annually at Epworth Heights in Ludington and enjoyed being part of the summer community there.
Ken will be remembered for his mischievous puns, his love of gardening and nature, and his generous spirit, and will be missed by those whose lives he touched. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne Harvey, his daughters Laura Ellen Peterson (spouse Eric), of Boston MA, and Mary Ruth Bafrali (spouse Reha), of Mountain View CA, his grandson Theodore Sabri (Theo) Bafrali, at UC Santa Barbara, and his brother Robert (spouse Carolyn) of Battle Creek, MI and their children and grandchildren.
A chapel service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain View.
No flowers, please. Donations in honor of Ken may be made to Central United Methodist Church, Lansing; the Lansing Host Lions Club fund for vision services; or the Michigan Audubon Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019