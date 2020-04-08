|
|
Kenneth L. Sailor
1/10/59 - 04/03/20
Was born into eternal life on Friday, April 3, 2020, due to complications of a stroke. He was a loving father and devoted to his children and "fur babies." Ken was married for 39 yrs to Nora (Salazar). They shared four children: Jacob (Nicole), James, Caitlin (Dorian) and Victor (Aalyiah). Ken was passionate about his Catholic faith, and one joy was cooking for his men's faith group each week. Ken was a great home chef, enjoyed wood working, and adored his dogs Gunnar and Lola. Ken will be privately buried at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. A funeral mass will be held at Church of the Resurrection in Lansing once the travel ban is lifted and his beloved Caitlin and Dorian are able to come from Canada. In lieu of flowers, Ken would have liked donations to the Capital Area Humane Society, Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020