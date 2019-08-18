|
Kenneth Lee Farnum
Dimondale - Kenneth Lee Farnum, 72, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan.
Born June 25, 1947 in Allegan, Michigan to Vernon and Agatha (Harris) Farnum, Ken was a longtime GM computer analyst who loved his job and loved cars, especially his Mustang. He loved wolves, and he also enjoyed bow hunting deer in the fall.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Geyer) Farnum; his sons, Travis (Alicia) and Eric (Rehita) Farnum; his brother, William (Cheryl), David (Judy), and Michael (Patty) Farnum; and his sister, Mary Jo (Darryl) Taylor.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., in Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ken's honor to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.
